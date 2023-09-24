Patriots beat Jets 15-10 to extend their winning streak to 15 straight over New York​

Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass, Matt Judon had a late safety and the New England Patriots extended their winning streak over the New York Jets to 15 games with an ugly 15-10 victory on a rainy Sunday.

Bill Belichick's bunch avoided its first 0-3 start since the coach's first season in New England in 2000 while continuing the team's mastery over its AFC East rivals.

Zach Wilson made his second start in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, but was unable to produce much other than one solid drive in the fourth quarter that got the Jets (1-2) back into the game.

Nick Bawden capped a 13-play, 87-yard drive by the Jets with a 1-yard touchdown run up the middle to make it 13-10 with 5:24 left.

Wilson was 7 for 10 on the drive and the Jets were helped by a pass interference penalty on Myles Bryant on a throw to Randall Cobb on third-and-goal from the 9 — putting the ball on the 1 and setting up Bawden’s TD.

After a defensive stop, the Jets faced third-and-10 from their own 10 and Wilson ran for a first down — but it was erased by a holding penalty by guard Joe Tippmann. Judon brought down Wilson on the next play to make it 15-10.

The Jets got the ball back with 1:43 left — but again couldn't convert. On fourth-and-10, Wilson threw a 1-yard pass to Tyler Conklin, turning the ball over on downs — and causing the remaining rain-soaked Jets fans at MetLife Stadium to boo.

New York had one more chance with 16 seconds left. Wilson connected with Garrett Wilson for a 29-yard gain to put the ball on the Jets 46. Zach Wilson then threw up a Hail Mary that reached the end zone and bounced around a few times — before falling just beyond a diving Cobb's hands.

There was a lot of slipping early, the result of heavy rains that moved through the area and caused some of the paint on the Jets logos in the end zones to smear with footprints from players working in pregame warmups.

New York was never able to get its footing.

The win over the Jets matched the Patriots’ mark for the most consecutive wins over an opponent. New England beat Buffalo 15 straight times from 2003 to 2010.

Chad Ryland capped the Patriots' first offensive series with a 48-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. Ryland missed another 48-yard attempt early in the second quarter.

On New England's next possession, Jones lofted a pass downfield to a wide-open Pharoah Brown, who streaked downfield for a 58-yard touchdown that put the Patriots ahead 10-0 with 11:38 left in the first half.

Greg Zuerlein, who missed last week's game with a groin injury, got the Jets on the scoreboard with a 52-yard field goal with 1:21 remaining before halftime.

The Patriots tried to add to their lead just before halftime, but Ryland was short and wide left on a 57-yard try after a high snap. But Ryland rebounded by hitting on a 51-yarder on New England's first drive of the second half.

Jones finished 15 of 29 for 201 yards. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 80 yards on 16 carries, and Rhamondre Stevenson had 59 yards on 19 carries.

Zach Wilson was 18 of 36 for 157 yards for the Jets, who went 2 for 14 on third down after going 1 for 10 last week in those situations at Dallas.

LINE SWITCH

With Jets left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve with a hip injury, the https://apnews.com/article/jets-brown-becton-vera-tucker-tippmann-391ff77af5f2ecdad9df6c03714d4fec">Jets moved Mekhi Becton from right tackle to the left side. Starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker moved to right tackle, and Tippmann made his first NFL start at right guard. Left guard Laken Tomlinson and center Connor McGovern stayed at their usual spots.

INJURIES

Patriots: DL Daniel Ekuale (elbow) and DL Davon Godchaux (ankle) left in the first half and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys next Sunday.

Jets: Host the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday night.