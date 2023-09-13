leominster

Pedestrian crash in Leominster leaves 1 seriously hurt

By Matt Fortin

A pedestrian was seriously hurt on Tuesday night during a crash in Leominster, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police said that they responded to the wreck shortly after 10 p.m., and that the driver thought there was debris in the road, swerved and ended up hitting a person. It was reported on Willard Street.

The person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

