Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Ice Cream Truck in Brockton

A 54-year-old man died after being struck by an ice cream truck Thursday night in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred around 6:44 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Main and Huntington streets, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office said.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man who had been struck by a motor vehicle suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Joao Fernandes, 54, of Brockton.

The driver of the vehicle, a Mel's Ice Cream truck, stopped at the scene. His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by Brockton and state police. No charges have been filed at this time.