Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Boston, police say

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Boston early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at Hampden Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard, Boston police said.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a fatal crash at Hampden St and Melnea Cass Blvd, traffic is shut down in both directions on Mass and Cass and Hampden and Albany. We urged motorists to seek an alternate route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 28, 2024

Traffic was shut down in both directions on Massachusetts Avenue and Cass Boulevard and Hampden and Albany streets, police said.

Drivers were asked to seek alternative routes.

The pedestrian's name wasn't released.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.