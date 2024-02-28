Boston

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Boston, police say

That area is shut down, police said, and drivers are being asked to seek alternative route.

By Anthony Vega

NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Boston early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at Hampden Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard, Boston police said.

Traffic was shut down in both directions on Massachusetts Avenue and Cass Boulevard and Hampden and Albany streets, police said.

Drivers were asked to seek alternative routes.

The pedestrian's name wasn't released.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

