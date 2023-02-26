Pedestrian Hit By Car in Easton; Road Closed

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Easton, Massachusetts, and police say the road where it happened is expected to be closed for several hours.

Easton police were called to the area of 520 Foundry Street -- the listed address for La Familia Restaurant -- for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Police did not provide any immediate update on the victim's injuries.

There were also no details about the driver involved.

Foundry Street is expected to be closed from Five Corners to Poquanticut/South streets for several hours, police noted. Commuters in the area should seek alternate routes.