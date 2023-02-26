Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Easton

Pedestrian Hit By Car in Easton; Road Closed

Easton police said Foundry Street is expected to be closed from Five Corners to Poquanticut/South streets for several hours Sunday.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

95201206
Getty Images

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Easton, Massachusetts, and police say the road where it happened is expected to be closed for several hours.

Easton police were called to the area of 520 Foundry Street -- the listed address for La Familia Restaurant -- for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Police did not provide any immediate update on the victim's injuries.

There were also no details about the driver involved.

Foundry Street is expected to be closed from Five Corners to Poquanticut/South streets for several hours, police noted. Commuters in the area should seek alternate routes.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

EastonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us