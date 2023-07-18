Local

Hyde Park

Pedestrian injured in Hyde Park hit-and-run

The Boston Police Department says a victim suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Wood Avenue; the driver fled the scene

NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said the crash happened on Wood Avenue. The vehicle left the scene, and officers are searching for the driver.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Hyde ParkMassachusettsBostonhit-and-run
