Pedestrian injured in Hyde Park hit-and-run

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.
Police said the crash happened on Wood Avenue. The vehicle left the scene, and officers are searching for the driver.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No further information was immediately available.
