Pedestrian Killed in Brockton Hit-and-Run

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Police in the city say the victim, a female pedestrian, was hit around 7:15 p.m. on Pleasant Street.

A man who was driving by, Shaun Banion, says he discovered shoes, then the woman's body, in the middle of the road.

"I saw what looked like a foot out of the corner of my eye, and I looked over and thought, 'That couldn't have been a real foot,'" he said. "Turned down this street and turned around a saw a whole body and was like, 'Oh my god.'"

Banion says he was on his nightly drive from work to the gym.

"I didn't know what to think, so I immediately called the police while I was in the car and called the paramedics, got up, looked over and asked the person if they were OK and no response," he said.

The driver fled the scene, according to police. No description of the vehicle involved was released.

Banion says he doesn't know how long the woman was dead in the road, without anyone stopping to help.

"My thing was people were driving by this whole time, nobody stopped to actually acknowledge this person on the ground who needs help," he said.

Banion now hopes police find the person responsible.

"I can't unsee it, let's put it that way," he said. "I tried going to the gym, trying to get a workout, I couldn't even get that right, just, the the image is burned in my memory. Probably going to stay there for a while."

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office is investigating alongside state and local police.