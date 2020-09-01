Pedestrian Killed in Freetown Crash

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle overnight in Freetown, Massachusetts.

Police were called to County Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. They found 35-year-old Christopher Pennenga of Freetown, who had been hit by a vehicle, lying injured on the road.

Pennenga was later pronounced dead.

Authorities did not say whether the driver remained at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state and local police, the DA's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in Freetown.