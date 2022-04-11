Local

Leominster

Pedestrian Struck By Truck, Killed in Front of Leominster Walmart

The pick-up truck driver was taken to a local hospital, accordindg to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pedestrian died Monday night after being hit by a pick-up truck in front of a Walmart in Leominster, Massachusetts, officials announced.

Police responded to the pedestrian crash in front of the Jungle Road store around 7:30 p.m., the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, the DA's office said, though there were no details on the driver's injuries or condition.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the driver.

An investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing by the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council accident reconstruction, Leominster police, and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester district attorney's office.

No other information was immediately available.

