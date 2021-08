A man died after he was struck by a train at an MBTA commuter rail station in Brockton, Massachusetts, officials confirmed.

The fire department responded to Montello Station shortly after 6 a.m. Monday. Foul play is not suspected.

The incident was causing delays on the Middleborough/Lakeville lines of about an hour.

No further information was immediately available.