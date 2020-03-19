Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
pedestrian struck

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by SUV in North Reading, Police Say

The exact cause of the crash on Main Street remains under investigation

By Melissa Buja

Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

" data-ellipsis="false">

A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in North Reading, Massachusetts, police said.

Police were called to the area of 270 Main St. just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they determined that a pedestrian had been struck by a sport utility vehicle.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died from their injuries, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

35 mins ago

Coronavirus in NH: Ban on Large Gatherings Challenged in Court

New Hampshire 42 mins ago

NH Officials to Provide Update on Coronavirus Pandemic

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by both North Reading and state police.

This article tagged under:

pedestrian struckfatal crashnorth reading
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us