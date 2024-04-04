Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in Boston

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck in Boston on Thursday morning, police said.

Boston police said in a social media post around 7:45 a.m. that investigators were at the scene of the crash at Essex Street and Atlantic Avenue.

They said the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

BPD investigators are on scene at Essex St. and Atlantic Ave. where a pedestrian was struck by a truck. The victim has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Traffic in the area is impacted. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 4, 2024

Traffic in the area is being impacted, and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

No further details were immediately available.