Boston

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in Boston

The crash occurred in the area of Essex Street and Atlantic Avenue on Thursday morning

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police Car
necn

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck in Boston on Thursday morning, police said.

Boston police said in a social media post around 7:45 a.m. that investigators were at the scene of the crash at Essex Street and Atlantic Avenue.

They said the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Traffic in the area is being impacted, and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

No further details were immediately available.

More Boston news

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Mass. feeling impact of nor'easter as storm pounds region

dorchester 15 hours ago

Armed carjacking under investigation in Dorchester

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us