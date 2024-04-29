Pembroke police concerned for well-being of missing 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl who may have used a rideshare vehicle is missing from Pembroke, Massachusetts, and police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Jaylanna Curtin-Green was last seen walking on Country Club Circle around 4 p.m. Saturday, wearing a fluorescent orange top with a black shirt and black pants, police say. A black Honda CRV was seen parked in the area of her residence shortly after then, and police believe this car may have been obtained through a ride-sharing app, secured through a third party.

Police are asking for the public's help locating Curtin-Green, who is described as about 5'2 and 156 pounds. The teen has previously lived throughout the South Shore and has ties to the Boston Metro area.

The Pembroke Police Department said it is concerned for Curtin-Green's well-being at this time but did not provide any further details.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Pembroke police at 781-293-6363, or call 911. Information can be provided anonymously.