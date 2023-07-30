Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Person killed in Dorchester shooting

Boston police said the victim was shot on Blue Hill Ave.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person has died after being shot Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police said they responded to Blue Hill Avenue at Washington Street just after 7:45 p.m. for a reported shooting and found a victim who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Suffolk County District Attorney later said the victim had died from their injuries. No details about the person have been released.

Police said the homicide unit had been notified and was responding.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no immediate word on any arrests.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

BostonshootingBoston police
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us