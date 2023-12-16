Person flown to hospital following rollover crash in Wellesley

A rollover crash Saturday night in Wellesley, Massachusetts, sent one person to the hospital via medical helicopter.

Wellesley police said Boston MedFlight was on scene at Fiske Elementary School to transport one person following the crash on Hunnewell Street.

The road has been closed and will remain so, police said.

Both the city's police and fire departments have responded.

Other details about the crash have not been provided.