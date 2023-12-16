Massachusetts

Person flown to hospital following rollover crash in Wellesley

The crash occurred on Hunnewell Street, Wellesley police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Wellesley Police/Online

A rollover crash Saturday night in Wellesley, Massachusetts, sent one person to the hospital via medical helicopter.

Wellesley police said Boston MedFlight was on scene at Fiske Elementary School to transport one person following the crash on Hunnewell Street.

The road has been closed and will remain so, police said.

Both the city's police and fire departments have responded.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Other details about the crash have not been provided.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWellesley
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us