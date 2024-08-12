Boston

Person hospitalized after being hit by car in Dorchester

By Asher Klein

police tape
NBC 7

A person was hit by a car in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday, sending the person to a hospital.

The incident took place on Stanwood Street about 10:47 a.m., Boston police said. The car stayed on scene.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More details weren't immediately available, including the condition of the person who was hit after they were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BostonDorchester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us