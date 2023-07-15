Person hospitalized after SUV crashes over Route 3 guardrail in Hanover

A car crashed over a guardrail on Route 3 Saturday in Hanover, Massachusetts, sending one person to the hospital.

The Hanover Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound, south of Exit 32, and found an SUV in the grassy median.

#HFD Engine 1 & Ambulance 1 are clearing this single vehicle over the guard rail on Route 3 SB, south of exit 32. One patient was transported from the scene to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/ivTAFiW1bl — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) July 15, 2023

Fire officials said one person was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries, or if anyone else was inside the vehicle at the time of the wreck.

The SUV was removed from the scene.

Authorities didn't say what caused the crash. No other information was provided.