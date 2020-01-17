Person Hospitalized After Violent Leominster Car Crash

One person was hospitalized early Friday after a violent single-vehicle car crash in Leominster, Massachusetts.

Firefighters responded to the crash at Route 12 near Route 2 at about 2:30 a.m. A white car with extensive damage was seen on the road.

A photograph of the crash shows the vehicle’s front end destroyed by the impact. Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately clear.

Crews rescued a person trapped in the vehicle, who was sent to an area hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately clear. Authorities said the person was the vehicle’s only occupant.

