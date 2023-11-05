Person injured after truck crashes into church building in Freetown

One person was taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a church building in Freetown, Massachusetts.

Freetown police said they were alerted to a motor vehicle accident at St. John Neumann Church around 4 p.m.

Eyewitnesses told police a vehicle had collided with the building, and pictures shared by police on social media show a truck halfway inside the structure.

Police said one person was taken to a local hospital for medical attention but did not specify if it was the truck driver, or someone inside the building at the time of the crash. There was no update on the extent of their injuries.

Eversource Gas and Electric Utility were both called to the scene, along with the town's building inspector. The truck was towed away, and the area was cleared.

Police haven't said what may have caused the incident. An investigation into what happened is ongoing.