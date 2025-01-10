Person injured in Fall River apartment fire; 15 people displaced

One person was sent to the hospital after an apartment fire early Friday morning in Fall River, Massachusetts, and more than a dozen others have been displaced.

The Fall River Fire Department tells NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that crews responded around 3:45 a.m. to a Choate Street apartment building and found thick smoke and heavy flames.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There were initial concerns that children were trapped inside, but everyone got out safely, WJAR reports.

More than 30 firefighters responded to the scene to help battle the blaze.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

One resident suffered burn injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, according to WJAR.

Six children are among 15 people displaced by the fire.

A cause wasn't immediately known and remains under investigation.