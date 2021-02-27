Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Malden Police

Person Injured in Malden Hit-and-Run; Driver Arrested

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries, Malden police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash in Malden, Massachusetts, and the driver involved has been arrested, police said.

A detail officer observed the victim getting struck at the intersection of Ferry and Salem streets, Malden police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver was found nearby at Eastern Avenue and Main Street in Malden, and arrested, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Reggie Lewis Center 2 hours ago

Reggie Lewis Center Vaccination Site Taking Steps to Lessen Vaccine Skepticism

brown university 4 hours ago

Brown Raises $20M to Support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

No other information was immediately available.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Malden PoliceMassachusettsMaldenhit and run
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us