Person of interest sought in sexual assault in garage of Braintree MBTA station

The MBTA Transit Police say they are looking to speak with a man in connection with a sexual assault early Monday morning at the garage of the Braintree station

MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are looking for a person of interest in a sexual assault that happened at the garage of a train station in Braintree.

Police are looking to speak with a man in connection with the incident, which happened around 3 a.m. Monday.

Authorities did not give any further details about the attack, but released photos of a person of interest dressed in a white tank top and red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050. Police say callers can remain anonymous.

