Person of interest sought in Somerville home break-ins

Authorities in Somerville, Massachusetts, are looking for a person of interest in multiple home break-ins, police said Thursday.

Police are investigating three recent home break-ins near the Powder House Rotary between the hours of midnight and 8:30 a.m. The suspect enters through unlocked doors, investigators said. The man pictured above is a person of interest in the case.

Residents are reminded to lock all doors and windows overnight, especially on the ground floor. Any suspicious behavior should be reported to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600, extension 7226.

