Person seriously hurt in Mattapan stabbing, police say

A stabbing left a person with life-threatening injuries in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Thursday morning, police said.

The person was rushed to the hospital after police were called just before 11 a.m., according to police.

No one has been arrested, police said, noting the investigation was ongoing.

They didn't share more information about what's believed to have led to the stabbing.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.