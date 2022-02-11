Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

Person Shot in Brockton

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on Ash Street, Brockton police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Katie Brace

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Very little information has been released at this time, but Brockton police have confirmed that someone was shot around 11:15 p.m. on Ash Street, near Spring Street.

Investigators on scene overnight appeared to focus their efforts on an area near a van outside a house. The scene was cleared Friday morning.

There was no immediate word on any possible suspects, or the victim's condition.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office and Brockton police are investigating. Any additional information will come from the DA's office, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusettsBrockton policebrockton shootingash street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us