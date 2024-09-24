Jamaica Plain

Person shot in Jamaica Plain

Boston police say one person is in custody after another person was shot on Centre Street near Jackson Square

NBC10 Boston

A person was shot Monday night in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened on Centre Street near Jackson Square. Boston police say a suspect is in custody.

No information about the victim's condition was immediately available.

Check back for more as this story develops.

