Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shooting

Man Shot on MBTA Bus in Boston

Authorities believe the victim and the alleged shooter were in a verbal argument before shots were fired

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was shot on an MBTA bus Monday morning in Mattapan, Boston police confirmed.

Police were called at 10:25 a.m. for a report of a person shot on board an MBTA bus in the area of 943 Morton Street in Boston.

When they arrived on scene, Boston police and transportation police found a 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent gun shot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Based on early preliminary information, authorities believe the victim and the alleged shooter were in a verbal argument before shots were fired.

No arrests have been made at this time. No further information was immediately available.

Photos from the scene

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

More Boston Area News

transportation 7 hours ago

Green Line Extension Service to Union Square in Somerville Begins Monday

shooting 7 hours ago

Police Investigate Shooting Near Brockton Restaurant

This article tagged under:

shootingBOSTONPOLICEmbtabus shooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us