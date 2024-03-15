Person stabbed in Boston

One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in Boston late Thursday night.

Boston EMS say they responded at 11:55 p.m. for a reported stabbing at Wayland and Balfour streets in the area of Dorchester.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

There was no immediate word on their condition, and police have not said if they have identified a suspect or made an arrest.

An investigation is ongoing.