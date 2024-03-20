PFAS found in Simpson Spring water, Mass. health officials say

Do not drink from Simpson Spring products, Massachusetts health officials said Wednesday, saying water bottles from the Easton-based company were contaminated with potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS.

PFAS, sometimes called "forever chemicals," is the name for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a group of chemicals used in industrial and consumer products that have been associated with adverse health outcomes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which has been monitoring bottled water for PFAS and other contaminants for three years, recently found samples of PFAS higher than the state drinking standard in water from Simpson Spring's facility in Easton, the agency said.

Simpson Spring told investigators it has temporarily stopped bottling water and disconnected its vending machines, according to the Department of Public Health, which also found sanitary violations during inspections.

The EPA has launched a campaign to regulate the toxic PFAS compound.

Anyone who has Simpson Spring water should not drink it, DPH said, but pour it down the drain and recycle the bottle instead.

The company said on March 2 that 10 of its half-liter bottles were found to have PFAS above Massachusetts' minimal levels.

"During this time period, all of our vending units and sale of bottled water have been suspended. We are working with the state and local government and we will keep our page updated," they said in a Facebook post.

Days later, Simpson Spring said it was bringing in Berkshire Springs water to provide its clients.