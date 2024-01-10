Whitman

PHOTO: Wall crumbles at vacant building in Whitman, leaving pile of brick behind

No one was hurt when the wall of the building on South Avenue collapsed, fire officials said

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Part of a vacant building collapsed in Whitman, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, leaving behind a crumbled mess of bricks.

Fire Chief Timothy Clancy said his department was called to the building on South Avenue around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived they found part of the building's front wall had collapsed. No one was hurt.

That section of the building is vacant, firefighters said. It is attached to a two-story building that was not damaged by the collapse.

The building inspector and National Grid were called in to further assess the damage. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

