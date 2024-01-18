sinkhole

Photo shows van stuck deep in sinkhole in Attleboro

The vehicle, which was driven by an 86-year-old man, collided with a fire hydrant and caused the road to flood, opening a sinkhole.

By Julia Yohe

A car that was swallowed up by a sinkhole in Attleboro, Massachusetts, after hitting a fire hydrant.
Attleboro Water Department

A van was half swallowed up by the ground on a street in Attleboro, Massachusetts, after crashing into a fire hydrant Wednesday.

A photo shared by the city's water department showed the van submerged up to the top of its tail end.

The van had crashed into a fire hydrant on County Street near Tiffany Street about 10:15 a.m., police said. The 86-year-old driver told officers he may have passed out just before the crash.

The driver, who wasn't identified, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sturdy Hospital.

Personnel from the Attleboro Department of Public Works and the Attleboro Water Department disconnected the hydrant and treated the scene to prevent ice from forming.

The accident was still under investigation late Wednesday, police said.

