PHOTOS: Boston's Mayoral Candidates Face Off in Their First Televised Debate

The five candidates running to be mayor of Boston appeared at a debate hosted by NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN in partnership with the Dorchester Reporter and the Bay State Banner at the NBCU Boston Media Center in Needham on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

The five candidates running to be mayor of Boston at a debate hosted by NBC10 Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. From left: John Barros, Andrea Campbell, Kim Janey, Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George.
NBC10 Boston Evening News Anchor Shannon Mulaire moderating the Boston mayoral debate on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Boston Mayor Kim Janey (left) and City Councilor Michelle Wu (right) at the mayoral debate hosted by NBC10 Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, hosted by Shannon Mulaire (center).
John Barros and Andrea Campbell at the Boston mayoral debate hosted by NBC10 Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George speaks during the Boston mayoral debate hosted by NBC10 Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Boston Mayor Kim Janey at the mayoral debate on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
From left: Boston Mayor Kim Janey, City Councilor Michelle Wu and City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George at the first televised mayoral debate ahead of Boston’s preliminary election.
John Barros and Andrea Campbell at the mayoral debate on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

