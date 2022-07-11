Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

PHOTOS: Massive Fire Destroys Building in Hingham

Smoke poured from a fire at a multi-million-dollar building in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday drawing a massive response from firefighters in the area.

10 photos
1/10
Terrence Concannon
Smoke and flames from a house fire burning in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday, July 11, 2022.
2/10
NBC10 Boston
Smoke rises from a fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
3/10
NBC10 Boston
Flames rise from a building next to what appears to be a roller hockey rink in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
4/10
NBC10 Boston
A building appeared to be destroyed by a fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
5/10
NBC10 Boston
The badly charred side of a building in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
6/10
NBC10 Boston
Firefighters spraying water from a smoldering fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday, July 11, 2022.
7/10
NBC10 Boston
Smoke rises from a destroyed building in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
8/10
NBC10 Boston
9/10
NBC10 Boston
Neighbors spray down their homes with water to try and keep a house fire from spreading in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022. Embers kept flying due to the wind.
10/10
NBC10 Boston
The large fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, could be seen across Boston Harbor from Revere Beach.

This article tagged under:

HINGHAMfiresmokeHingham Fire Department

More Photo Galleries

Photos: This Nantucket Beach House May Be the Most Expensive Home Ever Sold on the Island
Photos: This Nantucket Beach House May Be the Most Expensive Home Ever Sold on the Island
Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois
Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois
Stunning Rainbow Graces Boston's Skyline
Stunning Rainbow Graces Boston's Skyline
Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned
Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us