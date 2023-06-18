Local

Townsend

Pickup truck crashes into home in Townsend

By Evan Ringle

A 38-year-old man from Ashby is in the hospital after driving his car into a home in Townsend, Massachusetts on Sunday evening, according to police.

Police say they arrived at 551 Main St. after getting calls that a car had crashed into a house.

The 38-year-old currently unidentified driver was the only person in the car, and he was able to get out of the car on his own before police and paramedics arrived. He was taken to a local hospital after ambulances arrived at the house, said police.

No one inside the home was injured in the crash. However, the structural integrity of the house is still in question until a building inspector can evaluate, said police.

Townsend police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photo courtesy of James Aucoin, Director of Operations for Mass Ave Towing

