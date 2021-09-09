Plane Crashes in Provincetown; No Fatalities, Town Manager Says

A plane has crashed in Provincetown, Massachusetts, officials said Thursday.

No one was killed in the crash, involving a Cape Air flight carrying six passengers, according to Town Manager Alex Morse. Weather conditions "caused an issue with the landing."

More details on the crash at Provincetown Municipal Airport weren't immediately clear, including the extent of any injuries.

Wellfleet firefighters said they were assisting the Provincetown Fire Department with the crash in the popular Cape Cod tourist destination.