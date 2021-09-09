Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cape Cod

Plane Crashes in Provincetown; No Fatalities, Town Manager Says

Wellfleet firefighters said they were assisting the Provincetown Fire Department with the crash in the popular Cape Cod tourist destination

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A plane has crashed in Provincetown, Massachusetts, officials said Thursday.

No one was killed in the crash, involving a Cape Air flight carrying six passengers, according to Town Manager Alex Morse. Weather conditions "caused an issue with the landing."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More details on the crash at Provincetown Municipal Airport weren't immediately clear, including the extent of any injuries.

Wellfleet firefighters said they were assisting the Provincetown Fire Department with the crash in the popular Cape Cod tourist destination.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

SCHOOLS 2 hours ago

On Visit to Mass., Pelosi Touts Need for Affordable Child Care

missing person 2 hours ago

Mass. Man Reported Missing in August Found Dead, Police Say

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsProvincetownplane crashCape Air
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us