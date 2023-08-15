Plane told to abort takeoff at Boston airport after Spirit flight gets too close to runway hold line

A plane had to cancel its takeoff Monday afternoon at Boston Logan International Airport after an air traffic controller noticed another aircraft was coming close to the runway hold line.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the controller canceled the takeoff clearance for an American Airlines Boeing 737 "out of an abundance of caution" after they saw Spirit Airlines Flight 1444 approaching too close.

American Airlines confirmed Flight 1457, from Boston to Chicago, returned to the gate prior to its departure due to the aborted takeoff. The plane later departed for Chicago O'Hare International Airport at 2:38 p.m.

"The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority," the airline said in a statement to NBC10 Boston. "We apologize for the delay in our customer’s travel plans."

Officials have not said exactly how close the planes were in proximity to each other during the incident that occurred around 12:50 p.m.

The FAA said it is investigating what happened.

Runway holding markings identify locations on runways where aircraft must stop unless explicitly authorized to cross by air traffic control, according to the FAA's website. The holding position markings are placed on runways prior to the intersection with another runway, or some designated point.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Massachusetts Port Authority for more details on what occurred.