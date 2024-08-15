Plymouth

After apparent homicide, Plymouth police seek possibly armed man

"If anyone sees that vehicle or Mr. Paluzzi, DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911 and let the dispatchers know where you are," police said

By Asher Klein

Matthew Paluzzi
Police are investigating what they described as an apparent homicide in the Plymouth, Massachusetts, village of Manomet Thursday morning.

Police were seeking Matthew Paluzzi, 26, to speak with him, but urged the public not to approach him. It wasn't immediately clear if he was a suspect, or where the apparent homicide investigation was focused.

"Mr. Paluzzi may be armed. If anyone sees that vehicle or Mr. Paluzzi, DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911 and let the dispatchers know where you are," police said in a Facebook post.

Authorities are expected to share more at a news conference at Plymouth police headquarters later Thursday morning. It will be livestreamed here.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Plymouth
