Police: 1 Woman Killed in Bourne Car Crash

A 23-year-old Stoughton woman died in a car crash on Cape Cod Thursday afternooon.

A Nissan Sentra driving east on Route 25 in Bourne went of the road near Exit 3 around 3:15 p.m., according to state police

The driver was the only person in the car. She was brought to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by state police. Troopers were assisted by the department of transportation, Bourne Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services and Wareham EMS. The scene was cleared at 5:45 p.m., police said.