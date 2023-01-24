1 Rushed to Hospital From Back Bay MBTA Station After Report of Stabbing: EMS

A person was treated and taken to the hospital from Boston's Back Bay Station on Tuesday, according to Boston EMS, after they were called to a stabbing at the MBTA station.

The representative for Boston EMS didn't share further details about the person who was injured, including their condition.

The MBTA had said that Orange Line trains were delayed by about 20 minutes at Back Bay Station on Tuesday afternoon because of police activity, but didn't say what prompted the police activity.

The MBTA said that, during the investigation, trains may be asked to hold at their stations.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.