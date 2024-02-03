Massachusetts

Police activity near Natick Commuter Rail station causes significant delays

The MBTA has not provided any information regarding the police activity that is causing significant delays on the Framingham/Worcester Line trains

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Significant delays were reported Saturday on the MBTA's Commuter Rail with buses temporarily brought in due to an incident in Natick, Massachusetts.

The MBTA said just before 2 p.m. that Framingham/Worcester Line trains would experience significant delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way in Natick.

Trains would hold as they approach the area, the MBTA said.

In a second update on social media, the MBTA said passengers on that line would be bussed in both directions between Wellesley Square and Framingham to connect with a train for continued service.

"Severe delays may still occur," they wrote online.

A third update around 3:20 p.m. said trains were now able to operate through the Natick area on one track at a reduced speed. The MBTA said delays would still occur due to the police activity.

The MBTA has not provided any other information regarding the police activity.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police and Keolis, the Commuter Rail's operator, to find out more.

