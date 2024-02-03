Police activity near Natick Commuter Rail station causes significant delays

Significant delays were reported Saturday on the MBTA's Commuter Rail with buses temporarily brought in due to an incident in Natick, Massachusetts.

The MBTA said just before 2 p.m. that Framingham/Worcester Line trains would experience significant delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way in Natick.

Trains would hold as they approach the area, the MBTA said.

⚠️ Framingham/Worcester Line trains will experience significant delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way in Natick. Trains will hold as they approach the area. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 3, 2024

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In a second update on social media, the MBTA said passengers on that line would be bussed in both directions between Wellesley Square and Framingham to connect with a train for continued service.

"Severe delays may still occur," they wrote online.

⚠️ Passengers on the Framingham/Worcester Line will be bused in both directions between Wellesley Square and Framingham to connect with a train for continued service due to police activity on the right of way. Severe delays may still occur. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 3, 2024

A third update around 3:20 p.m. said trains were now able to operate through the Natick area on one track at a reduced speed. The MBTA said delays would still occur due to the police activity.

⚠️ Framingham/Worcester Line trains are now able to operate through the Natick area on one track at reduced speed. Delays will still occur due to police activity on the right of way. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 3, 2024

The MBTA has not provided any other information regarding the police activity.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police and Keolis, the Commuter Rail's operator, to find out more.