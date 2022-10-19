Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
mass and cass

Police Appear to Be Moving People Out in Mass. and Cass Area

By Alysha Palumbo and Matt Fortin

The Boston Police Department appears to be moving people who are living in tents at the Mass. and Cass encampment out of the area.

Officers are on Southampton Street Wednesday morning, appearing to have people move.

The area by the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard has long been an area that people stay in tents who are experiencing homelessness. The city has previously called conditions there a public health risk, unsanitary and dangerous.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is not the first time the city has tried to move people living in tents from the area. Last November, the city ordered that people living at the encampment leave. When many residents ended up staying anyways, city crews began a clean up, taking down tents and throwing away garbage. Officials at that time said people wouldn't be kicked out without first being offered help twice.

Additional information about the police department's activity Wednesday morning has not been made available.

More Boston News

COVID Q&A 18 hours ago

BU's COVID Strain Research Could Lead to ‘Important' Revelations, Doctors Say

Boston Business Journal 4 hours ago

Logan Expands Local Food Options With Its Own Boston Public Market

This article tagged under:

mass and cassBOSTONBoston Police Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us