Celtics lose Game 2 to Cavs

For a second straight series, the Celtics followed up a dominant opener with a Game 2 loss at home.

In a repeat of the first round against the Heat, the C's lost 118-94 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston Thursday.

It was a tie game at halftime, but the Cavs were fully in control in the second half.

Donovan Mitchell led both teams with 29 points. Teammates Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert each put up 21.

Jayson Tatum scored 25 for the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown put up 19.

The Celtics will look to get back ahead Saturday night in Cleveland.