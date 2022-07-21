Federal Investigation Ongoing at Several Hells Angels Clubhouses in Massachusetts: FBI

The FBI confirmed to NBC10 Boston Thursday that the agency is carrying out 'court-authorized activity' at multiple Hells Angels clubhouses in Massachusetts.

The activity is tied to an ongoing federal investigation, according to a spokesperson with Boston's division of the FBI. The clubhouses are located in Danvers, Lynn and Westport, Massachusetts.

NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reported Thursday morning that several armed law enforcement officers were spotted at the Hells Angels club on American Legion Highway in Westport.

The FBI would not provide additional details on the activity or investigation, in order "to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

