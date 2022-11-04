Police Find Car Sought in Acton Hit-and-Run That Injured Teen

Police said Friday they had located a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run crash that put a 13-year-old boy into a coma earlier this week in Acton, Massachusetts.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on Great Road. The victim, identified by his mother as Cesar Soto Jr., was flown to a Boston hospital.

The Acton Police Department said Friday night that it had found the sedan believed to be involved in the crash.

On Thursday, police shared surveillance images of the sedan and a dark-colored SUV. Authorities said Friday that the sedan was being seized and is believed to have been involved in the crash; they would still like to speak with the SUV's driver, as the vehicle was in the area at the time.

The development came just hours after Jeff Bursaw, owner of Bursaw Gas and Oil, offered a $5,000 reward for information leading police to the driver's identity. The victim's older brother works at the business.

Crisolys Tejeda, the boy's mother, told NBC10 Boston by telephone that she's praying her son will fully recover.

"They just take him out from surgery, they have his right leg done. It was broken, his brain is swelling," she said. "It's going to be slow, but we need to wait until he wakes up because he doesn't respond yet for anything."

The Acton-Boxborough Regional School District confirmed Thursday that the teen is a seventh-grade student at the RJ Grey Junior High School. Counselors and extra support have been made available for students.

"The driver hasn’t been identified yet so I want to try to rustle the leaves up a little bit," Bursaw said earlier Friday. "Somebody out there has to know something and hopefully this will help prompt them to come forward."