Massachusetts State Police

Police in Mass. Looking for Missing Girl, 13, Whose Safety They're Concerned About

Roos Bajanth, 13, has not been since since Saturday night, Massachusetts State Police say, when she left her Columbus Avenue home in Pittsfield. Police are investigating the possibility that Bajanth may be with a male she met online,

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Massachusetts are urgently looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Pittsfield whose safety and well-being they are concerned about.

Massachusetts State Police and the Pittsfield Police Department are searching for Roos Bajanth, who has not been seen since she left her Columbus Avenue home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police are investigating the possibility that Bajanth may be with a male she met online, whose identity is not known to police at this time.

Police say information suggests that Bajanth may have been in the Schenectady, New York, area earlier Sunday, but whether or not she is still in that area is part of their ongoing investigation.

Bajanth is described as 5'5" tall and approximately 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. The picture of Bajanth in the white shirt is a more recent photo of the teen, police say.

Police believe Bajanth was wearing a brown winter jacket, a red shirt and possibly pajamas when she left her Pittsfield home.

Massachusetts State Police are currently trying to determine whether or not this case meets the criteria for an AMBER Alert. Regardless of whether or not they activate that alert, state police reiterate they are concerned for Bajanth's safety at this time.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts or anyone who thinks they may have seen her is urged to immediately call 911 or the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700, extension 0.

