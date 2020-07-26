Police are investigating after two men were fatally shot overnight in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
Authorities said the first shooting occurred sometime around 1:58 a.m. Sunday on Erie Street. The victim, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
The second incident took place around 2:07 a.m. Sunday at Annabel and Sumner Streets. The victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests were made in either incident, and separate homicide investigations are underway.
No further information was immediately available.