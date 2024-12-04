17-year-old dead after nighttime shooting in New Haven, Conn.

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting on Shelton Avenue in New Haven Tuesday night.

The police department said the shooting happened near Huntington Street just before 7 p.m.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the teen was shot in the road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The 17-year-old's identity is unknown at this time. Jacobson said the teen killed tonight knew 16-year-old Uzziah Shell, who died in a broad daylight shooting two weeks ago.

It follows another deadly shooting that happened in a parking lot on George Street Monday afternoon.

The police chief said the 17-year-old went to Riverside Academy in New Haven. The school superintendent has been notified and police say there will be grief counseling available to students.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.