Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shooting

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Lawrence

Police said the shooting isn't believed to be a random act of violence

By Jim McKeever

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are investigating a fatal shooting.

The Lawrence Police Department said they responded to a report of shots fired in the Pearl Avenue area on Friday afternoon at around 5:10 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When they arrived, police said they found a woman who had been shot.

Police said she was treated on scene by paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

first boston baby 1 hour ago

Boston's First Baby Of The New Year Is Born At Brigham And Women's Hospital

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

COVID Tests For Mass. Schools To Be Distributed Saturday

Lawrence police said this remains an active investigation which is being conducted by their detectives and the Essex State Police Unit.

This is not believed to be a random act of violence, according to police.

This article tagged under:

shootinglawrenceFatal ShootingLawrence PoliceLawrence Shooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us