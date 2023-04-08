Police Investigate Shots Fired in Mansfield

Mansfield police are currently investigating an incident where shots were fired early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Franklin Street and Darby Drive at around 3:12 a.m.

After reviewing security camera footage, police say they determined that there were five shots fired from a car traveling southbound toward East Street/Route 106.

A second caller reported a bullet hole in their home at around 3:23 a.m., authorities say

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If you have any information about the vehicle or its occupants you are urged to call (508) 261-7300 ext 61332.

The investigation is ongoing.