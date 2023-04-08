Local

Mansfield

Police Investigate Shots Fired in Mansfield

By Irvin Rodriguez

Mansfield police are currently investigating an incident where shots were fired early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Franklin Street and Darby Drive at around 3:12 a.m.

After reviewing security camera footage, police say they determined that there were five shots fired from a car traveling southbound toward East Street/Route 106.

A second caller reported a bullet hole in their home at around 3:23 a.m., authorities say

If you have any information about the vehicle or its occupants you are urged to call (508) 261-7300 ext 61332.

The investigation is ongoing.

