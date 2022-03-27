Police Investigating 2 Early Morning Shootings in Manchester, NH

Police are investigating two early morning shootings that took place in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police said the first shooting was reported around 5 a.m. in the area of Cedar and Chestnut streets. The caller said they heard gunfire and then saw two males running from the area. Responding officers recovered multiple shell casings.

While officers were at the first shooting, they heard multiple shots being fired nearby and located a second shooting scene on Cedar Street. There they found two vehicles and a building damaged by bullets.

Shortly afterward, police were told that a male had come into Elliot Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he is in critical but stable condition.

Police said the two shootings are being investigated separately at this time. Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.